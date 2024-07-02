5 Places to Watch & Celebrate Fourth of July Fireworks in the Lowcountry

The biggest summer celebrations on the Fourth of July are soon approaching, with plenty of places to enjoy the fireworks and festivities around the Lowcountry. Here are some of the biggest July 4th Fireworks Celebrations in the area.

1. Charleston Harbor

The biggest firework display is the “4th of July Fireworks Blast” taking place over Charleston Harbor. With the large size of the display, the show is visible from a great distance including Downtown Charleston, as well as all around the harbor. The display is visible from both the Mount Pleasant and East Cooper sides.

This fireworks display is expected to begin at 9:30PM, however you will want to arrive early to secure your viewing spot as it tends to draw a large crowd.

2. Isle of Palms Fireworks

While individual fireworks are illegal on the Isle of Palms, both on the beaches and elsewhere, except with a special event permit, there will be a July 4th Fireworks celebration.

The section of the beach between 21st Avenue and the third Sea Cabins is set to close at 6:30PM to facilitate the preparation and setup of the show. The Isle of Palms fireworks display is then expected to begin around 9PM and last for around 30 minutes in the Front Beach area. This is a great option for those who don’t want to leave the island to enjoy the festivities on July 4th.

3. Patriots Point 4th of July Party

Heading back to options for viewing the 4th of July celebrations over Charleston, one of the best places to enjoy the festivities is at Patriots Point. In the past few years, a huge party zone has been set up along the shore every 4th of July and it’s set to return this year.

The flight deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown will be opened up with special ticketed viewing available. Tickets cost $95 and grant you access from the entry time of 6pm onwards. In addition to the fantastic view it will give you of the fireworks display, there will also be live music for guests to enjoy throughout.

Local bands The Letter Show, Dog Named Squid, Mixed, Trae Pierce, and the T-Stones are all set to feature on the U.S.S. Yorktown throughout the night.

As well, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be open on July 4th as usual. With parking available at just $20 for the entire day, spots will be sold until the lot is entirely full. The Blast Party takes place from 6pm – 10pm and is a great frugal option to view the display as the parking will be your only charge. You are also allowed to bring your own food and coolers, though there will be an abundance of food trucks available.

With the night winding down, you can also use your phone to access Bovada betting site to keep the entertainment going, with an array of options. Bovada has an online sportsbook providing fantastic odds on many different categories including football and baseball betting, but it's also known for its unique offerings like presidential election odds. This makes it a versatile choice for those looking to add a bit of excitement to their July 4th celebrations.

This means that at Bovada, you can find comprehensive odds and betting options on candidates from both major parties, making it an engaging way to follow the political landscape as you celebrate Independence Day.

Moreover, the online betting site allows you to make parlays with great odds across any sport including UFC results. For even more fun, you can also check out the abundance of slots available.

Overall, Bovada sets the gold standard in online betting sites, with over a decade of experience, an abundance of happy customers, and several deposit methods including all major cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. So, whether you're enjoying the fireworks or catching up on the latest betting odds and political developments, this is just one of the many ways you can mark the occasion.

4. Goose Creek

The annual Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks in Goose Creek will feature live music, several food vendors as well as kids’ activities for free. The celebration timing here is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Admission and parking is free though the space is limited, so it is recommended to carpool. The event has several sponsors so rest assured you’ll have an amazing time.

5. Georgetown

As per Georgetown City Fire Department, fireworks will start at Morgan Park at around 9:30 p.m. Visitors can view the fireworks from Harborwalk and other nearby areas. Spectators will be able enjoy and participate in various fun activities which also includes entertainment for kids when the festivities start.

Hopefully this will have been helpful for you to plan your 4th of July in the Lowcountry and around the Isle of Palms. With so many different options for all the potential viewing points and the large parties happening, choosing a spot to enjoy the festivities can be overwhelming. However, armed with the information at hand it becomes clear there are no poor options.