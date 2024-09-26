14th Annual Mount Pleasant Community and Business Expo

× Expand None Sponsored by Crews Subaru

Don't miss Mount Pleasant's biggest networking event, sponsored by Crews Subaru of Charleston.

This fun and informative event is a great opportunity for businesses and residents to connect. Expect interactive booths with demonstrations, giveaways, and food samples. There will even be games, prizes, a food truck, an ice cream truck, and a happy hour to wrap it all up! Admission is free.

With an expected 1,200 attendees, the Expo is a prime place for businesses to gain exposure. Booth spaces and sponsorships are filling up fast, so don't miss out!

For more information about attending, sponsorship, becoming a vendor, or food vendor, please visit http://mountpleasantexpo.com or mountpleasantchamber.org/expo.