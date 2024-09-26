14th Annual Mount Pleasant Community and Business Expo
Omar Shrine Auditorium 176 Patriots Point Road, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
Sponsored by Crews Subaru
Don't miss Mount Pleasant's biggest networking event, sponsored by Crews Subaru of Charleston.
This fun and informative event is a great opportunity for businesses and residents to connect. Expect interactive booths with demonstrations, giveaways, and food samples. There will even be games, prizes, a food truck, an ice cream truck, and a happy hour to wrap it all up! Admission is free.
With an expected 1,200 attendees, the Expo is a prime place for businesses to gain exposure. Booth spaces and sponsorships are filling up fast, so don't miss out!
For more information about attending, sponsorship, becoming a vendor, or food vendor, please visit http://mountpleasantexpo.com or mountpleasantchamber.org/expo.