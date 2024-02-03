17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up
to
Francis Marion National Forest 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger, South Carolina 29450
×
Palmetto Pride
Francis Marion National Forest Clean UpSaturday, February 3rd, 20249am-12pmHuger, South CarolinaRegister at palmettopride.org
Join Palmetto Pride for the 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up! The Francis Marion National Forest covers over 260,000 acres of public forest lands with dozens of recreational opportunities, as well as wildlife habitats. This clean up helps maintain our National Forest system and introduce folks to our public lands.
Info
Francis Marion National Forest 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger, South Carolina 29450
Lifestyle