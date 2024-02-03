17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up

to

Francis Marion National Forest 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger, South Carolina 29450

Join Palmetto Pride for the 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up! The Francis Marion National Forest covers over 260,000 acres of public forest lands with dozens of recreational opportunities, as well as wildlife habitats. This clean up helps maintain our National Forest system and introduce folks to our public lands.

Info

Francis Marion National Forest 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger, South Carolina 29450
Lifestyle
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up - 2024-02-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up - 2024-02-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up - 2024-02-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up - 2024-02-03 09:00:00 ical