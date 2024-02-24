2024 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge

February 24, 2024

The Windjammer • Isle of Palms, SC

The Isle of Palms Polar Plunge is part of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising campaign and 100% of the funds raised directly benefit athlete programs around our state.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 30,707 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Ready to take the plunge? To become a “plunger” you can register as an individual or join/form a team. Each plunger must raise a minimum of $50 to participate. Plungers will receive a T-shirt.

Schedule of Events

Registration – 10:30 a.m.

Costume Contest – 11:15 a.m.

Awards – 11:45 a.m.

Plunge – 12:00 p.m.

The Windjammer

1008 Ocean Blvd

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Questions about this fun event?

Contact Don Calabrese at dcalabrese@tompsc.com or 843-998-5183