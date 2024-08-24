× Expand ARK of SC ARK of SC Race for the ARK

The 25th Annual McElveen Race For The ARK is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024. This race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run – both races begin and end at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue in Summerville. The USATF-certified course winds through historic downtown Summerville. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run kicks off at 8:45 a.m.

Through Aug. 23, registration is $35 with T-shirt for the 5K run/walk and $25 for without T-shirt and $10 for the 1-mile fun run or $30 for a family of four (without T-shirts).

Registration and packet pickup will be noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at The ARK House and at St. Luke’s from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on race day. During packet pickup and on race day, registration for the 5K is $40. For the 1-mile fun run, it’s $15 or $40 for a family of four (without T-shirts).

Businesses can create teams of five or more as part of the Corporate Challenge. The winning team (combined best times) receives a hand-crafted traveling trophy to display at its business or organization for one year. Cost for a Corporate Challenge Team is $500.

For more information on Corporate Team Challenge, Youth Team Challenge, and Sponsorship Opportunities contact The ARK at Events@thearkofsc.org

Join us for a block party afterwards to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this event! Food Trucks, Vendors & more! Stay tuned for more details.