× Expand . 2nd Annual Islander 71 Reindeer Games

Come celebrate all the Holiday fun with us 12-4pm Sunday December 10th on our Outdoor Patio!

This family fun event is special for all the kiddos of Islander 71.

Santa will be stopping by to say hello to all of our friends and families at 2:00pm

Live Music with The Hi 5 Trio 12-4pm

We will also be raising money for The Lowcountry Orphan Releif. Local kiddos are encouraged to take part in our Reindeer Ride that will gather at the IOP Recreation center at 12pm. Decorate your favorite bicycle, scooter, golf cart, etc in Holiday Flare! Once everyone is checked in and ready go the ride will head on down to our patio for the after party. Although this is a free event we do suggest $10 per rider to go back to the charity. Each rider will then receive a complimentary Chum Bucket drink, Reindeer Antlers, and Jingle Bells.

Please click this link below to sign up!

Reindeer Ride RSVP-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-reindeer-games-tickets-769800783867

We’ll have fun activities, face painting, fairy hair, hot chocolate bar, live music and More!: