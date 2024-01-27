The 39th annual Charlie Post Classic 15K/5K will takes place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at 8:30 am at the Sullivan’s Island Fish Fry Shack, located at 1424 Hennessy Street.

Presented by the Charleston Running Club, this event honors the memory of Dr. Charlie Post, a well-known Charleston runner, triathlete, and family physician who volunteered his time and medical talents to the running community. Dr. Post served as head of the College of Charleston’s student health services and was the team’s sports physician.

Race proceeds fund a scholarship in Dr. Post’s memory, which is awarded annually to a student athlete at the College of Charleston.

Run/walk registration includes a chip-timed 15K run or 5K run/walk, finisher’s medal, long-sleeved shirt, and refreshments.

To register, volunteer, or sponsor, visit CharliePostClassic.com.