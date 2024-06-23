3rd Annual Entrepreneurs in Athletics & Sports Fundraiser
to
North Charleston High School 1087 E. Montague Avenue, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29405
EC Youth
Event Flyer
Youth, youth leaders, church leaders, youth-focused non-profits, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, educators, and the rest of the community are invited to attend this event.
Learn how ENTREPRENEURS do business in the sports industry! Enjoy our 3-on-3 basketball closeout!
This event will feature:
~Emcees
~Sports Clinics (football, baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field, strength and agility, and swimming)
~Entrepreneurial Speakers
~3-on-3 Basketball Closeout (Category Levels: Elementary School, Middle School, High School) - $150 cash prize per level
~Basketball Game: City of Charleston Police vs. Mount Pleasant Police
~Health & Wellness Information
~Networking
~Vendors
~Community Info. Village
~Kidz Zone
~Food Trucks
~Photo Booth
~Giveaways
Entry: Donations on Eventbrite
-Free - Ages 10 & Younger
-$5 - Ages 11-17
-$10 - Ages 18 & Older
3-on-3 Basketball Team Registration:
-$40 Donation on Eventbrite
There will be a $150 cash prize per level!
L.E.E.L. Initiative participants can register for EC Youth scholarships at the event.
Event sponsors, vendors, and food trucks/vendors are still being accepted, along with sponsorship for children who are interested in participating in the L.E.E.L. Initiative.
For more information or to become a vendor or sponsor, contact Pleshette Grant at (843) 640-0467/(843) 303-6172 or ECYouth1@gmail.com.