3rd Annual Entrepreneurs in Athletics & Sports Fundraiser

Youth, youth leaders, church leaders, youth-focused non-profits, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, educators, and the rest of the community are invited to attend this event.

Learn how ENTREPRENEURS do business in the sports industry! Enjoy our 3-on-3 basketball closeout!

This event will feature:

~Emcees

~Sports Clinics (football, baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field, strength and agility, and swimming)

~Entrepreneurial Speakers

~3-on-3 Basketball Closeout (Category Levels: Elementary School, Middle School, High School) - $150 cash prize per level

~Basketball Game: City of Charleston Police vs. Mount Pleasant Police

~Health & Wellness Information

~Networking

~Vendors

~Community Info. Village

~Kidz Zone

~Food Trucks

~Photo Booth

~Giveaways

Entry: Donations on Eventbrite

-Free - Ages 10 & Younger

-$5 - Ages 11-17

-$10 - Ages 18 & Older

3-on-3 Basketball Team Registration:

-$40 Donation on Eventbrite

There will be a $150 cash prize per level!

L.E.E.L. Initiative participants can register for EC Youth scholarships at the event.

Event sponsors, vendors, and food trucks/vendors are still being accepted, along with sponsorship for children who are interested in participating in the L.E.E.L. Initiative.

For more information or to become a vendor or sponsor, contact Pleshette Grant at (843) 640-0467/(843) 303-6172 or ECYouth1@gmail.com.