4th of July at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island

Get ready for an epic 4th of July weekend at Mex 1 on Sullivan’s Island! Whether you’re hitting the beach or just looking for some fun, we’ve got you covered with live music, drink specials, and good vibes all weekend long.

Here’s what we’ve got planned:

Friday, July 5th

Live Music with Hans Wenzel starting at 7pm

Kick off your weekend with some awesome tunes!

Saturday, July 6th

Live Music with Droze and the Drift starting at 8pm

Enjoy drink specials from Lalo Tequila – the perfect way to celebrate!

Sunday, July 7th

Live Music with Jerry Feels Good and AL B on the Sax from 1-4pm

Plus, the Oyster Candle Company will be here selling custom trucker hats. Grab one to remember the weekend!

It’s going to be a blast, so make sure to swing by Mex 1 after soaking up the sun at the beach. Good food, great music, and even better company – what more could you ask for?