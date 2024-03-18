Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin

Experience the ultimate fusion of rock and soul at the Queens of Rock & Soul, a tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. LaFaye electrifies the stage with her sensational portrayal of Tina Turner in "Simply the Best," taking you on a journey from Tina's church roots to her iconic hits. Joining the lineup is Christian "Black Diamond" Smalls, channeling the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in a tribute spanning R&B, Soul, and Gospel.

Ticket Release: 1/18