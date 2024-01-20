A Taste of New England (Mini) Food Truck Festival

Firefly Distillery 4201 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405

Firefly Distillery is bringing A Taste of New England to the Lowcountry at our Mini Food Truck Festival on Saturday, January 20 from 12-4pm!

Bringing you all your favorites from AndLobster, Co-Hog, Smash City Burgers, and Big Tent Pizza with some New England Flair, there is something on the menu for everyone to enjoy! LowCountry Cannoli & Coffee will also be here with cannoli, whoopie pies & Boston Cream pie!

Sip on Firefly cocktails and our famous Bloody Marys while Weigh Station Duo is back to play live from 1-4pm. We can’t wait to kick off our first (mini!) food truck festival of the season with you! Event admission is free and open to all ages.

Please leave all pets at home.

