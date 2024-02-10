× Expand Little Dog Agency Angel's Crossing Candlelight Vigil- Saturday, February 10th

Hallie Hill knows how much a pet can change your life. From their happy dance at the door when you come home to cuddles on the couch, they have shown you a love that will last a lifetime. The Sanctuary invites you on Saturday, February 10, at 6:30pm to gather at their Angel's Crossing memorial site for a Candlelight Vigil to pay tribute to those animals you carry in your heart daily.

The Candlelight Vigil will serve as a memorial, allowing attendees to light candles in honor of animals that have touched lives and left a lasting legacy. Whether you want to remember the many pets you have loved and lost or honor the many homeless pets that lose their lives each year, everyone is welcome to join Hallie Hill in remembrance at their Angel's Crossing Candlelight Vigil at 5604 New Road, Hollywood, SC.