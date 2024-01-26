Art Film Series: Woodstock
The Sandcastle 1 Shipwatch Rd, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Friday, January 26, 2024
The Sandcastle | 3:00 PM
No Tickets Required
Kick off the start of this season's Art Film Series with Woodstock, a landmark Oscar-winning documentary that captures the essence of music, the electricity of the performances, and the experiences of those who lived in Woodstock. Newly remastered, the film features legendary performances by 17 best-selling artists.
Info
The Sandcastle 1 Shipwatch Rd, Kiawah Island, South Carolina