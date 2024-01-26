Art Film Series: Woodstock

The Sandcastle 1 Shipwatch Rd, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Friday, January 26, 2024

The Sandcastle | 3:00 PM

No Tickets Required

Kick off the start of this season's Art Film Series with Woodstock, a landmark Oscar-winning documentary that captures the essence of music, the electricity of the performances, and the experiences of those who lived in Woodstock. Newly remastered, the film features legendary performances by 17 best-selling artists.

Info

The Sandcastle 1 Shipwatch Rd, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Google Calendar - Art Film Series: Woodstock - 2024-01-26 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Film Series: Woodstock - 2024-01-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Film Series: Woodstock - 2024-01-26 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Film Series: Woodstock - 2024-01-26 15:00:00 ical