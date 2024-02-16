Art Walk

to

Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455

Join us on Friday, February 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for the annual Art Walk. Residents and visitors are invited to watch live art demonstrations and view works from local and visiting artists in participating retail shops. Plus, enjoy live music as your stroll through the Village during the event.

Info

Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Entertainment
to
Google Calendar - Art Walk - 2024-02-16 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Walk - 2024-02-16 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Walk - 2024-02-16 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Walk - 2024-02-16 16:00:00 ical