Art Walk
Freshfields Village Green 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Join us on Friday, February 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for the annual Art Walk. Residents and visitors are invited to watch live art demonstrations and view works from local and visiting artists in participating retail shops. Plus, enjoy live music as your stroll through the Village during the event.
