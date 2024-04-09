The Bear Themed Trivia at Mex 1 West Ashley
to
Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407
×
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Think you know everything about 'The Bear'? Put your knowledge to the test at our themed trivia night on April 9th at Mex 1 West Ashley! Prizes for the winning team and drink specials all night long. 🍻🐻 #TheBearFans #Mex1Trivia
Think you know everything about 'The Bear'? Put your knowledge to the test at our themed trivia night on April 9th at Mex 1 West Ashley! Prizes for the winning team and drink specials all night long. 🍻🐻 #TheBearFans #Mex1Trivia
Info
Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407
Entertainment, Food & Drink