Black History Soul Meet & Eat

× Expand Krystal Klear Productions 2024 Event Flyer

It's time for a Krystal Klear Komeback black history style!

Come and enjoy an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, expressive art forms, networking, vendors, black history trivia, and prizes!

Stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates on who our featured artists will be!

Attire: Afrocentric

Admission: Adults - $10 in advance, $15 at the door; Children Ages 10 and Under - $5 (includes black history coloring activity book while supplies last)

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite under the event name or at www.KrystalKlearProductions.com under upcoming projects. You can also enter to win a black history basket during the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a black-founded/owned non-profit organization.

It's the Ultimate KKP Experience Black History style! For more information or to be a featured artist and/or vendor, contact Krystal Klear Productions at (843) 608-9416 or KrystalKlearProductions1@gmail.com.