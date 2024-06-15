Credit One Stadium today announced that Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2024 Tour to the Credit One Stadium on Saturday, June 15th at 7 pm. They'll be joined by fellow country legend David Lee Murphy and rising singer-songwriter ERNEST.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26th at 10 am. Fans with access to the fan club artist pre-sale will have the opportunity to get tickets early, starting Tuesday at 10 am local time.

The duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, have had an incredible career spanning several decades. They have tallied twenty No. 1 hits and won two Grammy awards and dozens of American Music Awards and Country Music Awards.