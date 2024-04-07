College of Charleston Young Artists: Clara Camacho, Pianist

The Kiawah Island Arts Council and the College of Charleston Department of Music are proud to present Clara Camacho, a Franco-Venezuelan pianist born in a family of musicians. Clara began studying the piano at the age of three at the Mozarteum School in Caracas in the class of Carlos Urbaneja. At the age of ten, she was accepted at the CRR of Paris. She later obtained her DEM diploma in 2019 from the Regional Conservatory of Paris in the class of David Saudubray. During her years of study, she won the National Piano Competition of Chatou for two consecutive years.

In the past three years, Clara has been performing several solo piano recitals and chamber music concerts in France and the United States. In 2020, she received a scholarship to study in the class of the prestigious Ukrainian pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky at the College of Charleston. In her sophomore and junior year, Clara Camacho was awarded the Edwin Davis Peacock Award for excellence in piano and performed multiple concerts for the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.

Ticket Release: Kiawah 3/5 Public 3/8 at 9:00 AM