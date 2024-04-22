Monday, April 22 at 8:00am to Sunday, April 28th at 11:00pm

Charleston Cocktail Week is a 7-day festival that showcases the best bars and restaurants in the area, bringing locals and travelers together to experience the epicurean masterpieces of Charleston’s renowned chefs, mixologists, and bartenders.

A Cocktail Week Pass can be used anytime during the 7-day festival at participating venues around Charleston. The CCW pass entitles guests to discounted signature cocktails and at select locations, additional cocktail and entrée/small appetizers pairings for a fixed price.

This is the 3rd year of Cocktail Week in Charleston. A week is dedicated to celebrating the cocktails of the city. The festival is unique because pass holders go directly to the restaurant or bar that is participating in the festival. When pass holders arrive at any of the participating Cocktail Week venues, they let them know they are part of Cocktail Week, show their CCW Pass, and then enjoy their specialty priced signature cocktail! Based on availability, CCW Passes can be purchased before and during the festival. A list of participating venues and pass purchase is available at www.charlestoncocktailweek. us

Pass Price: $15 per person