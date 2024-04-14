Charleston Country Music Festival
to
The Grounds at Jenkins Youth and Family Village 3923 Azalea Dr, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Little Dog Agency
Charleston Country Music Festival- April 14
Grab your friends and join us for a day filled with amazing Country music in a beautiful setting right on the river! It’s the Inaugural Charleston Country Music Festival on April 14th from 11 am to 5 pm.
Musical Acts Include:
One Flew South | Andrew Beam | Whey Jennings | Lauren Hall Band | The Big Finish | Ryan Sheley of Homemade Wine | Jon Hanks | George Fox of Big Stoner Creek | And More!
Food Provided by Saltwater Cowboys
Live Music All Day
Food, Art, and Retail Vendors
Mechanical Bull
Family Friendly
Free Kids Area
Beer & Wine
Exclusive VIP Area
Get tickets now for Charleston's biggest day in country music!
https://charlestoncountrymusicfestival.com/
The event will benefit Wake Up Carolina and Jenkins Orphanage and takes place at the beautiful Jenkins Youth & Family Village off Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The day will feature local, regional, and national country music acts playing with full bands and acoustic sets on two stages throughout the event site. Enjoy delicious food all day served by Saltwater Cowboys!