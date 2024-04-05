Charleston RiverDogs Home Game

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park 360 Fishburne Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403

Fresh off a championship three-peat in the Carolina League, the Charleston RiverDogs play a home game during the 2024 season.

Consistent with the last three years, 2024 home schedule primarily consists of six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 15-18. The regular season will end on September 8 in Fayetteville with a four-team postseason to follow.

Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will remain 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are two exceptions to those standard times. On April 16, the RiverDogs will host the Columbia Fireflies for an 11:05 a.m. Education Day. It will represent the team's first morning start since the 2019 season. Later in the season, the team

Click the links below for more info.

Info

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park 360 Fishburne Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Sports
Google Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-05 19:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-05 19:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-05 19:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-05 19:05:00 ical
Google Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-06 18:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-06 18:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-06 18:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-06 18:05:00 ical
Google Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-07 17:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-07 17:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-07 17:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-07 17:05:00 ical
Google Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-16 10:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-16 10:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-16 10:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-16 10:05:00 ical
Google Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-17 19:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-17 19:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-17 19:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charleston RiverDogs Home Game - 2024-04-17 19:05:00 ical