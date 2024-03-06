The Charleston Wine + Food (CHSWF) has announced the 2024 Festival on-sale date as October 19th, 2023 at 11 am; the full schedule is live today, October 16th at 4 pm. Heading into its 18th festival, CHSWF will bring back perennial favorites, re-launch beloved events and introduce new talent and themes – giving guests abundant ways to curate a memorable festival experience.

“We are thrilled to share the 2024 line-up and welcome new and returning guests back for another great, big serving,” said Alyssa Maute Smith, Executive Director. “Every year we aim to grow and develop unique and interesting events that marry the beauty of the Lowcountry and the foodways that unite us. We're incredibly proud and excited for the festival ahead.”

This year's line-up includes highly curated signature events, dinners/lunches/brunches, hands-on classes, exciting updates to the Culinary Village and excursions designed as day-long field trips to satisfy lifelong learners, gastronomes and adventurous spirits.

A few highlights, include:

Amped-up programming in the Culinary Village , which will highlight more ways for guests to play. Features will include the debut of a dedicated non-alcoholic zone, increased wine offerings (including the return of the rosé garden), expanded VIP offerings and food-for-purchase opportunities. And don't forget the shuttle service between downtown and the CV's Riverfront Park location, making your trip to the Culinary Village hassle free.

, which will highlight more ways for guests to play. Features will include the debut of a dedicated non-alcoholic zone, increased wine offerings (including the return of the rosé garden), expanded VIP offerings and food-for-purchase opportunities. And don't forget the shuttle service between downtown and the CV's Riverfront Park location, making your trip to the Culinary Village hassle free. The return of Signature Events, reinvisioned Street Eats supported by Saveur Magazine, the Bowens Island Catch of the Day supported by The Local Palate, our free kid-friendly Wine + Food Street Fest in partnership with the City of Charleston and supported by Live5News, and NEW events ¡Sabor!: A Taste of Spain supported by VinePair and The Smokeshow , an ode to whiskey, BBQ + all things smoked.

supported by Saveur Magazine, the Bowens Island supported by The Local Palate, our free kid-friendly in partnership with the City of Charleston and supported by Live5News, and NEW events supported by VinePair and The , an ode to whiskey, BBQ + all things smoked. Spectacular, unique dining experiences such as A Five-Star Lineup, a high-end dinner collaboration between Executive Chef of Herons, Steven Devereaux Greene, and Chef de Cuisine, Steven Brooks of The Ocean Room at Kiawah. Executive Pastry Chef and member of the USA Pastry Team, Jordan Snider, will curate the desserts. The wines for the night will be pulled from The Sanctuary’s Wine Library — an exclusive experience for the guests. Palmira Barbecue Signature Dinner: Hector Garate and Don Nguyen are poised to introduce an unprecedented experience – the Sovieto style of barbecue. This innovative fusion seamlessly blends the vibrant flavors of Puerto Rican and Vietnamese cuisine, while incorporating the time-honored BBQ cooking traditions of Texas and the Carolinas. Another expected best seller is The Root of it All, featuring Chef Kevin Mitchell and James Beard nominated KJ Kearney.

Adds Maute Smith: “We're a major culinary destination, and a world-class port. And those influences are found all over our schedule, from inventive local mash-ups with a global feel, to intimate storytelling rooted in a sense of place.”

With more than 100 events and 300-plus participating chefs, this year's talent will include recognizable faces, Food Network's Amanda Frietag, Alex Raij, Camari Mick, Eric Asimov, William Elliot, Alexis Percival, and Chris Shepard. Local food celebrities will show up in some interesting places, as when Mike Lata takes the stage in the Culinary Village, BJ Dennis tends to open fire cooking, and Charlotte Jenkins shares the secrets of Gullah Geechee cuisine. And they'll be joined by emerging and established craftspeople from throughout the region and nation. New local venues joining the action include Sorelle, Cleats, Beautiful South and Kultura, among others.

As a 501©3, the festival's mission is to give back to the community. Again in 2024, all talent will receive stipends for their ingredients, allowing them to procure what they need from their preferred local vendors. In addition to giving more control and financial support to participating talent, the Festival is encouraging those purchases to be made with local farmers and purveyors furthering CHSWF dedication to local. The coming year will also feature continued investment in workplace development through local culinary education programs.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online, and wait lists will again be formed for sold-out events, allowing guests to sell or buy hot tickets on a third-party platform.

For more information please visit: www.charlestonwineandfood.com