Crushing Cancer

My name is Jack, and I am a freshman at the Academic High school. I have chosen to get involved with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and run for "Student Visionary of the Year". This is a 7-week challenge ending March 21st where 11 high school students are competing to raise as much money as possible for the LLS mission. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the largest blood cancer research program in the nation that provides cutting-edge research, treatments, and support for patients. My family lost a cousin to Hodgkin's Disease at age 19, so this is especially meaningful to me. I have seen the effects of cancer wanted to do something to help others!!!

I am on a mission to raise $150,000 and set a new record here in Charleston, South Carolina!!! I have raised $52k toward this goal so far. Next Sunday, March10th, I am hosting a big Silent Auction Fundraiser Event at Coastal Crust.