× Expand www.sibc.church Cultivate Beauty April 2024

You're invited to our all-ages women's event held quarterly. Join us as we seek to image our Creator God by cultivating beauty through the arts! Each time we gather, we will explore a different form of art, coupled with a biblical focus.

Locations and cost may vary, however it is our aim to make each event affordable for everyone.

Our next event will take place on:

April 13, 2024 from 10am to 2pm

Our theme is "Enjoying God's Good Blessings"

We'll be decorating glass bottles, and creating beautifully delicious charcuterie boards - and then eating them for lunch!

It's sure to be a fun time!

Cost for this event is $25

Please RSVP by emailing Info@sibc.church