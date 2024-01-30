Island Sport, LLC is excited to announce the Spring 2024 “Dining For a Cause” Tuesday evening dinner series at FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen on Kiawah Island. Starting on January 30th and continuing through April 30th, FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen will feature a local charity each Tuesday evening.

Guests can make a reservation on Resy anytime between 5 pm and 9 pm each Tuesday, and 50% of the revenues from their dinner(s) will automatically be donated to the charity.

Here is a list of upcoming Tuesday dinner dates (with the charity being featured):

January

January 30 - Fields to Families (fieldstofamilies.org)

February

February 6 - Barrier Island Free Medical Clinic (bifmc.org)

February 13 - No Charity Dinner Planned

February 20 - Backpack Buddies, Seabrook Island (backpackbuddiesseabrookisland.com)

February 27 - Backpack Buddies, Kiawah Island (kiawahwomensfoundation.org)

March

March 5 – Pet Helpers (pethelpers.org)

March 12 - Arts, etc. (kiawahartsetc.org)

March 19 - Sea Island Habitat for Humanity (seaislandhabitat.org)

March 26 – No Charity Dinner Planned

April

April 2 – AMOR Healing Kitchen (amorhealingkitchen.org)

April 9 - Respite Care Charleston (respitecarecharleston.org)

April 16 – Charleston Area Therapeutic Care (catr-program.org)

April 23 - Sea Island Hunger Awareness – Blessing Basket (fightislandhunger.org)

April 30 - Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach (olmoutreach.org)

“We are so pleased to be able to help support these wonderful charities in the Charleston area," said owners Loren and Amy Beadle. "Please come by on a Tuesday evening this spring and help us support them. You get a great dinner, and your favorite local charity gets a big check! And if you can, please give directly to these charities using their websites above.”

FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen, 547 Freshfields Drive, 843.768.2245, www.fortyeightwinebar.com, www.resy.com