Drink Pink: A Charleston Rosé Festival

A celebration of summer and rosé comes to Charleston Joe Riley Park on July 20th. Get ready to Drink Pink!

A celebration of summertime and rosé is coming to Charleston on July 20, 2024! Drink Pink is an all-day festival at the Joe Riley Park featuring incredible musical artists, rosé, themed and traditional cocktails, seltzers, beer and non-alcoholic offerings.

We'll be transforming The Joe into a pink and white field of dreams with tons of Instagram-worthy photo opps, ornate floral décor, Slate 360 photo booths, and more incredible custom-made surprises. All guests are invited to dress in their finest pink and white attire and accessories. A pink carpet will guide you to the field where favorite local Charleston restaurants will be serving signature rosé cocktails all while bands and DJs set the vibes for the fête.

Get your tickets today, prices will continue to increase as the date approaches.

Music lineup:

Vavo is bringing their world famous YEEDM and unique country/house remixes to The Joe as our official headliner!

We're also excited to welcome Atlas Road Crew back to Charleston for an incredible reunion.

Charleston's Starr Queen and The Crew that you know and love from the Commodore

Plus a special guest performance from one of your absolute favorite local bands, TBA week of the event!

Your host and Emcee DJ Angelo the Kid will be on the scene all afternoon!

This festival will offer GA, Reserved VIP , and All-inclusive* VIP ticket options.

VIP Reserved Tickets are sold in sets of 2 and include access to the covered Murray's Mezzanine off right field with a private bar, a complimentary bottle of rosé (per pair), access to our reserved VIP section on the field next to the stage, expedited entry to the festival and our signature wine tumbler!

All-inclusive VIP ticket* holders will have access to the exclusive Segra Club with open bar including rosé, beer, wine and seltzer, buffet, reserved seating and AC, access to our reserved VIP section on the field next to the stage, expedited entry to the festival and our signature wine tumbler!

*Liquor drinks not included. There will be the option to purchase cocktails at any bar.

Let's get ready for a sublime summer celebration and to Drink Pink!

**This event is 21+. Refunds will be accepted up to 30 days before the event day.**

We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly and have a plan for a safe ride home!