Dry January Mocktail Crawl

Join The Cocktail Bandits as we enjoy a diverse array of expertly crafted non-alcoholic concoctions at four different Charleston bars to showcase the innovation and skill of mixologists dedicated to providing unique and satisfying experiences for those choosing a sober lifestyle.

The crawl not only celebrates the artistry of mocktail creation but also promotes a positive and inclusive social atmosphere, encouraging a mindful approach to drinking and reinforcing the idea that enjoyable and sophisticated beverages can be enjoyed without the need for alcohol.

The tour is guided by Charleston's Beverage Ambassadors, The Cocktail Bandits. Cocktails will feature Amethyst Non Alcoholic Botanical Spirit and Seedlip Non Alcoholic Spirits.