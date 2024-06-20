Farmer’s Market and Food Truck Jam

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department recently announced that the family-friendly, fun and popular Farmer’s Market will return in 2024 but with a twist! This year, the Farmer’s Market will feature a Food Truck Jam, highlighting various cuisines - Hawaiian, Greek, Polish, Latino, Thai and more! This new combo event will be held the third Thursday of each month, June through October, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Nestled under the Oaks, the event will feature local farmers, artists, crafters, photographers, music, specialty foods, food trucks, tinsel hair, balloon art, face painting, IOP Businesses and more. To date, there are over 75 vendors secured for June.

Also, during the June market, from 11 am to 6 pm, guests will enjoy another new event for 2024 – ART AT THE REC. The event is a juried art show that will feature local artists. Approved mediums include: watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, drawing, pastels, etching and mixed media. The IOP Recreation Department Youth Art Classes will also display and sell art during the show. For more information and to apply, visit IOP.net .

“The 2024 Farmers Market will be a family fun event," said Karrie Ferrell, recreation director. "With more vendors, a diverse array of culinary delights and the new addition of a local art show, the market promises to have something for everyone.”

WHEN

June 20th

Juried Art Exhibit 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

IOP Business Highlight

July 18

August 15

September 19 - IOP Police and Fire Department Safety Day

October 17