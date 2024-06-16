Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Sunday, June 16th | 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Celebrate Dad at Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar!
11:00am - 3:00pm | Brunch specials with Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar
12:00pm | Southern Surf & Turf with a Whole Hog BBQ and Shrimp Pick N’ Peel
3:00pm - 6:00pm | Live Music with The Mike Huhn Band
For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow us on social media @Islander71IOP.
