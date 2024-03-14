× Expand Figure Drawing Classes at Wild Dunes Resort Wild Dunes Resort

Embark on an artistic adventure and experience an exciting figure drawing class at Charleston’s Island resort, Wild Dunes Resort, where the grace of artistic expression blends with the natural beauty of the natural surroundings.

Set in motion by the resort’s on-site gallery, The Gallery at Sweetgrass, students and artists of all skill levels (ages 15+) are invited to attend the fundamentals of drawing human figures, led by the gallery’s resident artist, Hayden Wilson. Offering two classes this month students will gain insight and skills in human proportion, stance and gesture, which each lesson building on the one before it, resulting in a progressive learning experience, however, the classes can also be taken individually.