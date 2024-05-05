× Expand fishing with friends - registration

Please join us at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on May 5th from 1-3pm for a delightful event for kids ages 6-12. Fishing with Friends promises to be a fun event teaching kids how to fish. Bait and tackle will be provided by our sponsor, Haddrell's Point Bait & Tackle, and the SC Department of Natural Resources will participate to help educate and enlighten attendees on our Lowcountry waterways and fish. Kids can look forward to pizza and popsicles.