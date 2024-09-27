FOOD & WINE Classic Charleston

Dotdash Meredith’s Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure today announced the first-ever FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, presented by Explore Charleston, set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024 in the Holy City.

Bringing more than 40 years of expertise creating the FOOD & WINE Classic event franchise, Food & Wine, in collaboration with the aforementioned brands, will host the weekend-long festival celebrating the best of the city. The event will feature world-class chefs and local talent; wine and food tastings, seminars, and demonstrations; one-of-a-kind local tours and excursions, and more.

“I am excited to be partnering with my colleagues at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure to build on the storied legacy of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen and introduce this singular experience in a new destination,” said Food & Wine Editor in Chief, Hunter Lewis. “No other place shares a blend of hospitality, foodways, culture, architecture, and history like the Holy City, and I can’t wait to see this dynamic new event come to life there next fall. A huge thank you to Charleston for welcoming us in a big way.”

Tickets for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston 2024 will go on sale in Spring 2024. Updates on festival programming, participating talent, travel information, and sponsorship opportunities can be found on foodandwineclassicincharleston .com.

"I am thrilled and honored that Charleston has been selected as the new FOOD & WINE Classic host community," said Helen Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Explore Charleston. "Our collaboration with Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure is a testament to our community's rich culinary tapestry and vibrant hospitality. This unique event will further elevate the Charleston area as America's premier food and beverage destination. I am immensely proud of what our community offers, and I eagerly await the unparalleled experience this event will bring to all who attend."

In addition to the debut of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, next year will also mark the 41st anniversary of the celebrated FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, taking place June 14 - 16, 2024.