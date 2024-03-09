Free Pop-Up Grocery Market to Combat Food Insecurity in Low Country

× Expand Wellpoint www.wellpoint.com

Wellpoint and Goodr Take a Stand Against Food Insecurity in Low Country, S.C.

More than 200 families to benefit from a free pop-up grocery distribution at Goose Creek High School on March 9.

LOW COUNTRY, S.C. – Healthcare provider Wellpoint and hunger solutions firm Goodr have partnered to host a free Pop-Up Grocery Market, slated for Saturday, March 9, from noon until 2 p.m. at Goose Creek High School, located at 1137 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445.

This event is designed to offer support to more than 200 local families who may be facing food insecurity. Wellpoint, along with Goodr, will be distributing essential grocery items that include, but are not limited to, fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, beverages, meat, and shelf-stable staples. Families can find more information and pre-register to receive support by visiting: https://WellpointGoodrPopUp.eventbrite.com.

"We are grateful for this partnership with Wellpoint and their commitment to community well-being," said Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder and CEO of Goodr. "Initiatives like this demonstrate the power of collaboration and compassion. Together, we can continue to make a significant difference in the fight against food insecurity.”

Recent data unveil that 17 million households across the country grapple with food insecurity, and one in five children experience hunger. With over half a million of its residents facing the same struggle, the state of South Carolina is not immune to this national crisis. This highlights the urgent need for critical interventions such as this Pop-Up Grocery Market.

“When Wellpoint identifies barriers that prevent people from living their best life, we step up to create innovative solutions that strengthening communities and improve lives,” said Kris Favers, a Wellpoint Medicaid Strategy Director in South Carolina. “Partnering with local community resources is integral to Wellpoint's mission, as we aim to address community priorities and health concerns. Partnerships with aligned organizations such as Goodr allow us to expand our reach and impact, so we can succeed in our mission.”

Wellpoint, an affiliate of national healthcare leader Elevance Health, has served as a trusted provider of Medicaid, Medicare, and other health services for more than 30 years. Its commitment lies in providing whole-person health solutions that holistically address the physical, behavioral, and social health needs of individuals and communities. WellPoint aims to improve health outcomes, elevate the quality of life, and expand access to high-quality, affordable care across South Carolina. This food distribution illustrates one of the many strategies Wellpoint is employing to achieve its objectives.

Founded in 2017, Goodr is a certified B-Corp specializing in sustainable food waste management and hunger solutions. As of 2024, Goodr has served nearly 32 million meals to those in need and redirected over 28 million pounds of food and organic material away from landfills. The company’s innovative hunger solutions, including pop-up grocery markets, mobile grocery stores and Goodr grocery stores, address food insecurity and hunger on a national scale.

ABOUT WELLPOINT:

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at any stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions and helps individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit www.wellpoint.com.

ABOUT GOODR:

Founded in 2017, Goodr is a sustainable food waste management and hunger relief company that leverages technology and logistics to fight food waste and hunger. Goodr, a certified B-Corp, is built on the principle that food insecurity is not an issue of scarcity – it's a matter of logistics. Goodr offers a variety of Hunger Relief and Food Waste Solutions, which include Surplus Food Recovery, Pop-Up Grocery Markets, and Goodr Grocery Stores. Headquartered in Atlanta, Goodr operates nationwide with clients in industries ranging from food service and hospitality to sports teams, universities, celebrities, government, and more. As of 2024, Goodr has served nearly 32 million meals to those in need and redirected more than 28 million pounds of food and organic material away from landfills. For more information on Goodr, visit www.goodr.co or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, @goodrc.