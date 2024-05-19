Join us for the 4th annual G.O.A.T.5K trail race! With more than 2,000 acres of picturesque land, Kiawah River race participants will enjoy the beautiful trails and unmatched views of springtime in the Lowcountry at Kiawah River. The race will start and finish with the adorable baby goats at The Goatery, located at Kiawah River. Join us after the race for biscuits and coffee!

We are proud to make this race 100% eco-friendly!

To learn more about The Goatery at Kiawah River, click here: https://thegoateryatkiawahriver.com/

Race proceeds will benefit The LowCountry Farm Conservation. Please click the donation tab at the top of this page if you are interested in making additional contributions.

All participants will receive a one-of-a-kind hat to commemorate this unique event! In lieu of finisher medals, all finishers will be given a farm fresh plant from one of our local farms. Overall and Age Group Awards will include fresh farm produce and goods from our local farmers.

FAQs so you are ready to race:

Q. Where do I park?

A. Head to 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway (you'll see a big dark fence at the front of the Kiawah River neighborhood). Once you turn into the driveway, you will follow the road for 1.5 miles where you'll meet our parking attendants. We highly encourage carpooling to the race to lighten our carbon footprint. If you're traveling from Charleston or Mount Pleasant, please allow yourself plenty of driving time before the race start.

Q: Where can I pick up my race packet?

A. You can pick up your race packet on Saturday May 18th from 10am - 6pm at Blue Sky Endurance at 725 Coleman Blvd., Suite 116, Mount Pleasant, SC. There is a free parking garage located at The Boulevard Apartments. There will also be race day packet pickup from 7:30-8am on site at the Goatery.

Q. Is the race chip-timed?

A. Yes, the 5K race is chip-timed by ELM Timing.

Q. Are strollers welcome?

A. The 5K terrain will require all-terrain strollers. We ask that strollers start in the back.

Q. Are participants permitted to walk in the races?

A. Absolutely! Walkers are welcome. The 5K course is a natural course with beautiful scenery.

Q. Are dogs welcome?

A. We ask that you leave dogs at home, as they do disturb the donkeys at The Goatery. Goats are chill. Donkeys, not so much. Trust us on this one!

Q. What does registration include?

A. 5K registration includes: Chip-timed trail run, race trucker hat, eco-friendly plants for all finishers in lieu of medals. Farm friendly prize baskets for top 3 female and top 3 male race winners and top age group winners.

Q. How much is registration?

A. The 5K registration is $45, price increases 4/1/22 to $55. Race day registration is $60.

Q. What do the funds raised support?

A. The money raised at this event goes to the Lowcountry Farm Conservation, dedicated to providing sanctuary to livestock animals and to help educate the community on the importance of providing humane conditions for the health of animals. LFC also provides support and assisting programs for Lowcounty farmers and local food producers.

For more information about the Annual Fund please visit www.lowcountryfarm.org.

Awards

Awards are provided for the following race categories:

Top 3 Overall Male & Female

Masters Male & Female

1st Place Age Group Male & Female

Under 10

10-15

16-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70-79