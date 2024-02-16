× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Galentines Posters (5 x 7 in) (7 x 5 in) - 1 Galentines at Mex 1

Love is in the air, and Mex 1 is turning up the charm this Galentine’s Week with an exciting promotion at all three Mex 1 locations. From February 5th to February 18th, Mex 1 invites patrons to participate in our Taylor Swift ticket promotion where we are giving away TWO tickets to see Taylor Swift this fall. Details on the giveaway below. As part of the festivities, Mex 1 will be hosting a Galentine’s Night on February 16th, featuring 1/2 price Mex 1 Margarita pitchers, a new specialty cocktail “Midnights Margarita,” inspired by the blonde pop icon herself, and entries count double for the ticket giveaway.

Ticket Giveaway Timeline

Date: February 5th to February 18th (all day) at all Mex 1 locations

Galentine’s Night Promotion

Galentine’s Night: February 16th from 5-9pm at all Mex 1 locations

Promotion: 1/2 price pitchers, new Midnights Margarita specialty cocktail and double entry points for the Taylor Swift giveaway

As a special highlight of this Galentine’s celebration, Mex 1 is thrilled to announce the “Galentine’s Taylor Swift giveaway” at all three locations. Participants will have the chance to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift live at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, October 25th. Giveaway is for tickets ONLY, travel and lodging will be at winners expense.

To enter the “Galentine’s T Swift” giveaway, patrons simply need to visit any of the three Mex 1 locations during the promotion period, February 5th – 18th, and they will be eligible to enter the drawing. There will be slips of paper provided by the restaurant staff for participants to fill out their information and drop into the box. Giveaway entries will count DOUBLE during our Galentine’s event on February 16th. Participants can enter only once per day per location. The winner will be announced Monday, February 19th via Mex 1’s social media channels and contacted via email.

Mex 1 encourages everyone to come out, celebrate friendship, and make lasting memories during Galentine’s Week. Whether you’re looking for a casual hangout or a lively night out, Mex 1 has something special in store for you!