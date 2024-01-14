× Expand Artwork by Paul Puckett Follywood Productions Presents: Gritty Flyright's Sawdust Supper Club Sunday, Jan. 14th at Frontier Lounge with special guest Meredith Foster. 5-9pm. $10 Cover. 21+.

A one-of-its-kind Country & Western residency showcase kicks off Sunday, Jan. 14th at the Frontier Lounge.

Gritty Flyright's Sawdust Supper Club aims to be the first and only monthly country music showcase on the Peninsula starting in January. His first special guest will be up-and-coming country singer songwriter Meredith Foster.

Each month will feature a 1-hour opening set by a rotating cast of supporting artists, both local and touring, followed by a 2-hour set of Gritty Flyright & The Music Family playing mostly original tunes.

The series is set to take place every Second Sunday at Frontier Lounge from 5-9 p.m. Cover charge is $10, unless otherwise specified.

*The February Sawdust Supper Club event will take place in conjunction with the finale of SEWE, so it will be the lone date of 2024 that doesn't fall on Second Sunday. It will instead be held February 18th. Same time and place. Opener TBA.

The James Island Cowboys will be on-hand as honorary emcees.

Artwork by Paul Pucket: Sporting Art of Paul Puckett (paulpuckettart.com)

Country & Western wear encouraged.

A Follywood event.