The High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, today announced their 2024 lineup. The event will return to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on April 20th and 21st, 2024.

Here's a look at the 2024 lineup:

  • Noah Kahan
  • Hozier
  • Fleet Foxes
  • The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)
  • Shovels & Rope
  • Grace Potter
  • Courtney Barnett
  • The Wallflowers
  • The Walkmen
  • Briston Maroney
  • Houndmouth
  • The Linda Lindas
  • The Dip
  • Kevin Morby
  • Leyla McCalla
  • The Heavy Heavy
  • Olivia Jean
  • Cut Worms
  • Al Olender
  • Babe Club

Fans can sign up for presale access to 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, GA+, VIP, and High Water Fest's Platinum package. To purchase 1 Day & 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public starting Thursday, October 26th at noon ET at www.highwaterfest.com.

In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Market selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.

Riverfront Park 1001 Everglades Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405
