Old South Carriage Company will once again ring in the winter season with their Holiday “Sleigh” Rides where neighbors and visitors are invited to join in the holiday fun and climb aboard the seasonally-transformed carriages, driven by Santa’s caroling elves. The rides start on Friday, December 8th.

The 20-minute sleigh ride includes a Christmas carol sing-along as the horse-drawn carriage travels through downtown, followed by a last stop at Santa's Stable, located behind the Old South Carriage Stable Barn, which has been transformed into the North Pole. Guests will be joined by Old St. Nick for photos and hot cocoa with cookies.

Tours can be booked online at oldsouthcarriage.com in advance through December 23rd, 2023.

WHAT

20-minute Holiday Sleigh Rides through Historic Downtown Charleston, followed by hot cocoa and cookies at Santa's Stable with Old St. Nick and his elves!

WHEN

Friday, December 8 - Saturday, December 23

WHERE

Old South Carriage Company

14 Anson Street

Charleston, SC 29401

TICKETS

Adults And Children $35

Infants Free!