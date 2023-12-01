Magnolia Plantation and Gardens announces Home For The Holidays at Magnolia with a special historic house tour for the holiday season, running daily through January 6, 2024. Inspired by the Roaring 20’s and the legendary prohibition parties, guests will experience the holiday decorations of different socioeconomic classes of the time in a full transformation from the Magnolia House as you know it. From a simple reed covered tree, to lavish bubble lights and velvet ornaments it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen, full of color and joy.

This seasonal Magnolia House Tour guides will be focusing on Norwood & Sara Hastie who owned Magnolia from 1920 – 1951. For more than thirty years the couple entertained Presidents, First Ladies, Actors, and other celebrities of the time. Step back in time with us as we celebrate the holiday season in style!

About Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, on the banks of the Ashley River near Charleston, SC, is the Lowcountry’s oldest public attraction. It is a phenomenal horticultural destination, a significant historic and cultural site, and a place of unparalleled natural beauty.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.magnoliaplantation.com or on site at the Welcome Center between 9am and 5pm. First entry to the House is 9:30am and last entry is at 4pm.