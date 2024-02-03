On Saturday, February 3rd, you’ll want to set your alarm because Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will host their 8th annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (ICFBD) from 9 am to noon. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and both the King Street and Mount Pleasant shops will be participating.

Here's a quick look at what Jeni's has planned:

BANANA FRENCH TOAST ICE CREAM

This year’s featured breakfast flavor — Banana French Toast — makes a triumphant return to scoop shops in honor of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Silky banana custard shot through with pure maple syrup and cinnamon-sugar French toast gravel (made from scratch in Jeni's kitchen). Available in shops starting on February 3rd, for a limited time.

THE BANOFFEE L’AFFOGATO

The L’affogato is Jeni’s take on the classic Italian affogato — ice cream topped with a nutty and robust Italian roast cold brew, made for them by Slingshot Coffee Co. On this special day, they are encouraging folks to try the Banoffee: two scoops of Banana French Toast ice cream topped with cold brew. For $5 extra, you can get a L’affogato served in a limited-edition Jeni’s mug.

FRENCH TOAST WAFFLE CONES

Only until noon on ICFBD, Jeni's signature Buttercrisp Waffle Cone will be transformed into a French Toast Waffle Cone. It tastes butter-rich with cinnamon throughout.

BREAKFAST-THEMED MENU

Jeni's will have their favorite breakfast pairings ready. See below for a sneak peek:

Balanced Breakfast: Banana French Toast, Coffee with Cream & Sugar, and Darkest Chocolate in a French Toast Waffle Bowl

Caramel Banana French Toast: Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns & Banana French Toast on a French Toast Waffle Cone

Customers can RSVP for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day here and find more details at jenis.com/icfb.