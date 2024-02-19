× Expand Islander 71 Islander 71 Customer Appreciation Week

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar will host their Customer Appreciation week Monday, February 19th through Friday, February 23rd.

To show our appreciation to all patrons, visitors, and locals, Islander 71 will be offering half price entrees all week. Guests are encouraged to book a reservation on Resy: https://resy.com/cities/islf/islander-71-fish-house