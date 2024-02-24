Islander 71 Free Oyster Roast Party

× Expand Islander 71 2076985_CustomerAppreciationWeek_020624 Free Oyster Roast at Islander 71

Islander 71 will host a FREE oyster roast on Saturday, February 24th for locals kicking off at noon. We will have live music from DJ Vern and Forty Mile Detour from 12-6pm. There will be vendors, raffles, and more! To make this a possibility, the Workshop Foundation is the benefactor of the event. Visit their website here to learn more about their cause: https://www.workshopfoundation.org/

For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow us on social media @Islander71IOP.