The Isle of Paws Music Fest will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center on Saturday, May 4th from 11 am to 3 pm.

The event will feature local dog-related vendors and services, including vaccines and microchipping, a dog show, delicious food vendors and the iconic music of The Allman Brothers Band performed by local favorites, Idlewild Revival.

Attendees can register their furry friend for the dog show today by calling the Isle of Palms Rec Center at (843) 886-8294.