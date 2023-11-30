Jefferson's Bourbon Dinner at Islander 71

× Expand Islander 71 Jefferson's Bourbon Dinner

Join us for four course Jefferson's Bourbon Dinner on Thursday, November 30th at 6:30pm as we lead you through an amazing meal paired with Jefferson's Bourbon cocktails as well as an educational seminar from special guest Simon Nicolian. Book your reservation through the Resy as we are doing limited seating for this event.

Our four Courses have been specially curated for this event paired perfectly with each cocktail.

First Course: (Amuse) Toasted Rye-Bread Croustini topped with smoked gouda, bourbon berry compote, and a mint garnish.

Second Course: (Appetizer) Bacon wrapped shrimp skewers with a bourbon peach glaze over toasted coconut lime rice.

Third Course: (Main) Your choice of Seared Halibut or Grilled Porkchop served with a jalapeno polenta cake, grilled broccolini, blistered cherry tomatoes, and pecan romesco.

Fourth Course: (Dessert) House-Made Pecan pie served with a cinnamon bourbon whipped cream and topped with blackberries.