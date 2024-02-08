Jews and Justice: A Kick-Off Event

× Expand KKBE The panel will take place in KKBE's historic sanctuary.

The first in a series of special events to celebrate the 275th anniversary of KKBE in 2024, this event will convene a panel of distinguished authors, jurists, legal scholars, and experts to discuss how the Jewish justices on the US Supreme Court impact America’s dedication to its founding ideals of equality and justice for all. A book signing and reception will follow. $50 general admission, $25 students.

Panelists:

Julie Cohen – Writer, director, producer and filmmaker, Ms. Cohen is the Oscar nominated filmmaker of the RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) documentary, lauded universally for her portrait of, and friendship with, the beloved Jewish Supreme Court Justice

Armand Derfner – A distinguished Charleston civil rights attorney who hassuccessfully argued voting rights cases before the US Supreme Court, Mr. Derfner is co-author of Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court.

Judge Richard Gergel – Current United States district court judge and Charleston resident, Judge Gergel is the author of Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring.

Brad Snyder – Georgetown University professor of constitutional law and 20th Century legal history, Mr. Snyder is the author of Democratic Justice: Felix Frankfurter, the Supreme Court and the Making of the Liberal Establishment.

Moderator: Edward Felsenthal – Executive Chairman and former Editor-in-Chief of TIME, Mr. Felsenthal and his work as a journalist led to two Pulitzer Prizes, as he covered the Supreme Court for the Wall Street Journal.