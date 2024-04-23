Jounrey: 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO

Legendary rock band Journey today announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO. The tour will stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 23rd, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the public for the North Charleston Coliseum concert on Friday, September 29th at 10 am. Tickets available online at AXS.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Journey, the Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.

The band features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass). Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO,” Schon said. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories.”

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna,” “Africa,” and “Hold the Line,” will join Journey on all dates.

“We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again,” said TOTO's Steve Lukather. “We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”