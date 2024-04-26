× Expand Kiawah Conservancy Kiawah Conservancy Earth Day Celebration

Join the Kiawah Conservancy and presenting sponsor Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Friday, April 26 from 4-7 pm at Night Heron Park for the annual Earth Day Celebration. This Earth Day Village will feature live music, many local vendors, a native plant giveaway, live animals, local artists and artisans, face painters, kids crafts, and more. It is sure to be fun for the whole family!