Get down and boogie as Liquid Pleasure ignites the night with various tunes, from B.B. King to today's most popular hits. Liquid Pleasure has been delighting audiences for more than two decades, committing its profession to bringing music to an array of audiences with a Motown big band feeling. After touring with major acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM, the multicultural icon now performs all over the nation. They've held shows for multiple presidents, the Carolina Panthers, and the Charlotte Hornets, and performed during the 2000 Super Bowl! Don't miss your opportunity for a night of great music from Liquid Pleasure. Sit back and relax or hit the dance floor with your favorite partner to groove the night away!