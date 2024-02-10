Love on the Lips: A Valentine's Day Chocolate & Beverage Experience

Participants will leave the class with the passion and knowledge to enjoy and pair a variety of delicious sips and snacks, while taking home a comprehensive chocolate beverage guide.

Welcome to your delicious and decadent Valentine’s Beverage Bonanza!

Chocolate and beverage pairings to enhance enjoyment.

Chocolate cocktails, how to make them balanced and delicious.

Sensual Sipping Chocolate and the legend of ‘Chocolat.’

Tasting and comparing different chocolates and their ultimate complementing sips.

Take home recipes and secrets of the craft.

Participants will leave the class with the passion and knowledge to enjoy and pair a variety of delicious sips and snacks and take home a comprehensive chocolate beverage guide.

Featured Beverages: