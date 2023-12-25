Who’s ready to do some oyster shucking? How does 45,000 pounds of oysters sound? The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is the world’s largest oyster festival! The next event will be the 40th anniversary of this favorite event of many and is set for Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Boone Hall Plantation. Highlights include live music on the main stage, raw oyster eating and shucking contests, wine, a selection of domestic and imported beers, specialty cocktails, a Children’s Area and a “Food Court” showcasing a variety of local favorite restaurants to satisfy everyone’s taste.

More details will come out this fall! Stay tuned!

The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) mission is to support the charitable deeds of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, which serves the geographical area of Charleston, South Carolina. Its focus is to advocate its member restaurants by providing them the resources they need so that their guests can savor and celebrate Lowcountry cuisine. Annual fundraising events enable the CRF to give back to the community that has so generously supported its members. To date, those fundraising efforts have enabled the CRF to donate over One Million ($1,000,000) Dollars to local charities.

PLEASE NOTE that although Boone Hall Plantation is open to present this event, regular tour operations will not presented on this day.

VIP Area

Exclusive VIP area includes catered unlimited oysters, food, and beverages. Seating and tables provided. Limited tickets available.

In addition to oysters, food can be purchased from a variety of vendors. These food items range from $1-$6.

Music

Performers to be announced.

Contest

Times for the Oyster Shucking and Eating Contests TBA.